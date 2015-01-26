Jan 26 A University of Wisconsin research
laboratory that attracted controversy for using live cats in
experiments is closing this year, the school said.
The University of Wisconsin at Madison said its Department
of Neuroscience will no longer conduct experiments related to
"sound localization" because Tom Yin, the department interim
chair and chief researcher, is retiring at age 70.
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals had criticized
Yin for experiments the advocacy group said were cruel.
In 2009 PETA sought information on Yin's experiments through
an open records request, which led to investigations by the U.S.
Department of Agriculture and the National Institute of Health.
The lab was cleared for continued research involving the
cats. However, the agriculture department fined the university
$35,000 last year for seven separate violations of the Animal
Welfare Act, citing instances of animal negligence.
Yin was hired by the university in 1977 and his research is
linked to breakthroughs involving how the brain processes and
localizes sounds.
Chris Barncard, a department spokesperson, said on Monday
that four of the five remaining cats in Yin's laboratory have
been adopted into private homes and the other was euthanized. He
said it was "unlikely" Yin's replacement would continue similar
research.
PETA focused national attention on Yin's laboratory,
yielding an email campaign and drawing interest from comedian
Bill Maher, actor James Cromwell and other celebrities.
On its website, PETA has characterized the shuttering of
Yin's lab as a "victory." The university disputed the assertion.
"The important research conducted by Dr. Yin and his
colleagues was in no way affected or curtailed due to activity
by animal rights organizations and any such claims are patently
false," the university said in a statement.
