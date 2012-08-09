By Brendan O'Brien
| OAK CREEK, Wis.
OAK CREEK, Wis. Aug 9 The Wisconsin Sikh temple
where six worshippers were gunned down by a white supremacist
reopened its doors on Thursday, as mourners from around the
country converged on Oak Creek ahead of a public wake and
private funerals.
Thousands are expected to attend Friday's wake at Oak Creek
High School, where the bodies of the six victims will lie in
repose, according to local Sikh leaders. Among those expected to
attend were Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker and Attorney General
Eric Holder.
"Grief shared is grief halved," said Kulwant Singh Dhaliwal,
a spokesperson for the Sikh community in Milwaukee, referring to
the dozens of vigils for the victims held throughout the nation
this week.
"It restores our faith in humanity. We are overwhelmed by
the response," he added.
Satwant Singh Kaleka, the 65-year-old president of the
congregation, was among the victims. The others who died were
Sita Singh, 41; Ranjit Singh, 49; Prakash Singh, 39; Paramjit
Kaur, 41; and Suveg Singh, 84.
The gunman, Wade Michael Page, a 40-year-old U.S. Army
veteran with links to racist groups, also wounded three others
seriously when he opened fire on worshipers Sunday morning. Page
was shot in the stomach by a responding officer before dying of
a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
The two-hour wake will be held in the high school's
gymnasium about two miles (3.2 km) south of the Sikh Temple of
Wisconsin where the shooting occurred. Sikh religious leaders
will lead prayers and hymns during the ceremony as a procession
of mourners pass the bodies.
The wake will be followed by private funeral ceremonies in
the afternoon at a crematorium.
Investigators, who are still searching for a motive,
released the temple back to the Sikh congregation on Thursday
morning.
(Editing by Paul Thomasch and Philip Barbara)