NEWARK, N.J., April 15 Authorities at Newark
International Airport in New Jersey tranquilized a wolverine who
was enroute from Norway to an Alaskan wildlife center on
Wednesday after discovering the wild animal had chewed through
his metal carrier.
The 40-pound (18.kg) male European Wolverine was traveling
to the Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center in Portage, said Joe
Pentangelo, a spokesman for the Port Authority of New York and
New Jersey police. A worker noticed the animal had chewed a hole
in his metal carrier as it was being carried in a transport van
at about 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
When the animal balked at being moved to another carrier, a
Bronx Zoo veterinarian was called in to inject him with a
tranquilizer and help relocate him to a more secure carrier.
"He was agitated," Pentangelo said, noting the drugs made
the animal docile enough to get him into the carrier and ready
for a flight that departed at 7 a.m. on Wednesday via Denver.
"He's winging his way to Alaska - I don't know if it's a
movie flight," Pentangelo said.
Wolverines are large members of the weasel family, native to
isolated Arctic and alpine areas such as Alaska and Scandinavia.
In winter, they primarily scavenge on dead animals, Defenders of
Wildlife, an advocacy group, said on its website.
Their reputation for ferocity and strength inspired the
fictional superhero "Wolverine" of the X-Men comic book and
movie series.
The wolverine used its powerful jaws to tear through the
metal carrier, but never actually left the enclosure, Pentangelo
said. He described the animal as "dark brown, a European
wolverine. Very continental."
A spokesman for the Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center,
which on its website says it takes in injured and orphaned
animals that cannot be released into the wild, did not
immediately respond to questions about the wolverine's future.
