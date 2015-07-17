NEW YORK, July 17 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - More than
95 percent of women surveyed in a new U.S. study said they
didn't regret having an abortion and felt that the procedure was
the right decision for them.
Researchers at the University of California San Francisco
School of Medicine followed more than 600 women who underwent
the procedure from 30 medical facilities over a three year
period and regularly assessed how they felt about they choice
they made.
The women, aged 25 on average and from different racial and
social backgrounds, were asked a series of questions including
what had prompted them to terminate the pregnancy, what emotions
the decision provoked and if they still thought it was the right
thing to do.
"Women overwhelmingly felt abortion was the right decision
in both the short-term and over three years, and the intensity
of emotions and frequency of thinking about the abortion
declined over time," the study concluded.
Abortion rights are hotly debated and are an increasingly
politicised topic in the United States.
In many states, conservative lawmakers have passed a wave of
anti-abortion laws over the past few years seeking to chip away
at the U.S. Supreme Court's 1973 landmark Roe v. Wade decision
to legalize abortion.
Eleven U.S. states require face-to-face counseling before
abortion procedures - meaning a woman must make at least two
trips to the abortion clinic, according to the Guttmacher
Institute, which tracks reproductive policy.
The argument that abortion causes women emotional harm is
used to regulate the procedure in the United States, the study
said, but added research on the issue has been inconclusive.
The stigma often associated with abortion and a lack of
social support caused more negative feelings in women,
researchers said.
The study's findings applied equally to women having
terminations near gestational age limits and first-trimester
abortions.
The survey, commissioned by Advancing New Standards in
Reproductive Health (ANSIRH), a think tank at the University of
California, San Francisco, assessed women seeking abortions
between 2008 and 2010 and was published this month in the
Journal PLOS ONE.
(Reporting by Maria Caspani, Editing by Ros Russell)