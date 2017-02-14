NEW YORK, Feb 14 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Young
American women are growing more politically active since
President Donald Trump took office, with rising numbers
contacting elected officials and signing petitions, according to
research released on Tuesday.
Trump, who riled women with his campaign rhetoric and
"locker room banter," has triggered widespread protests after
controversial executive orders, including his travel ban on
people from seven Muslim-majority countries which he said was
necessary to protect the United States from attacks by Islamist
militants.
Millions of women - many of them wearing pink cat-eared
"pussy hats" in a reference to Trump's boast in a 2005 video
about grabbing women by the genitals - protested in the United
States and around the world after his inauguration.
Since Trump took office on Jan. 20, the number of women who
have contacted an elected official has tripled to 20 percent,
and the number who have signed a petition has nearly doubled to
34 percent, according to research by theSkimm, a media company
that publishes The Daily Skimm, a current events newsletter.
Immigration has become a top concern among young women, from
being one of their least important issues before Trump took
office, the Skimm Studies report said.
Trump quickly put immigration at the forefront of his agenda
when he issued an executive order last month temporarily banning
U.S. entry to travelers from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan,
Syria and Yemen.
The ban, which prompted protests by tens of thousands of
people in U.S. cities and at major airports, has been on hold
since a federal judge barred enforcement of the order.
Among millennial women - aged 18-34 - one in five has
participated in a march or protest and donated to an
organization since Trump was sworn in, the report said.
The results were drawn from a random sampling of the daily
newsletter's readers. About 10,000 responded, and about half of
them were women 22 to 35 years old. The surveys were taken just
prior to Trump's inauguration and again after the travel ban.
A third of the millennial women said they stopped or started
supporting a company because of its position on immigration.
Respondents cited Starbucks Corp, which has said it would
hire 10,000 refugees over the next five years, and Lyft, a
ride-hailing company that pledged $1 million to the American
Civil Liberties Union, which has challenged the ban.
They also cited Lyft's rival Uber, which faced criticism for
picking up passengers at New York's John F. Kennedy Airport
while local taxi driers were on strike to protest the ban.
The head of Uber later publicly criticized the immigration
ban and resigned from Trump's economic advisory council.
