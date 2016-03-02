NEW YORK, March 2 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Women in
the United States are 80 percent more likely than men to fall
into poverty once they retire because they earned less than men
on the job, took time off for their families and tend to live
longer, researchers have found.
Income for women age 65 and older is typically 25 percent
lower than income for men of the same age, the Washington,
D.C.-based National Institute on Retirement Security (NIRS) said
in a report released on Tuesday.
Men's income is 44 percent more than women's income by age
80 or older, it said.
"The fact that women over 65 are 80 percent more likely than
men to fall into poverty in their retirement years is tragic and
should be a call to action for policymakers," Diane Oakley,
executive director of the NIRS non-profit research center and
co-author of the report, said in a statement.
Analyzing U.S. Census Bureau data, the researchers found
women ages 75 to 79 are three times more likely than men to live
in poverty, and widowed women are twice as likely to live in
poverty than widowed men.
"Women are financially disadvantaged because we still earn
less than men and we typically take time out of our careers for
care giving - both of which reduce our ability to prepare for
retirement," Oakley said.
Women also need a bigger nest egg for retirement because
they tend to live longer than men, she said.
Lifetime earnings affect the amounts of U.S. government
Social Security benefits, pension income and retirement savings,
and in the United States, women earn 79 percent of what men earn
doing the same work, the report noted.
The NIRS called for increases in Social Security benefits
and cost-of-living adjustments, and in eligibility for part-time
workers in employer-sponsored retirement plans. It also called
for the development of retirement savings plans by U.S. states.
