PHOENIX Dec 13 U.S. golfer Tiger Woods'
half-brother was arrested for making a bomb threat to the
Arizona state government building where he works, in what he
described as a joke, Phoenix police said on Friday.
Earl Dennison Woods Jr, 58, threatened to blow up an Arizona
Department of Economic Security building in downtown Phoenix on
Thursday, said police spokesman Sergeant Trent Crump.
Woods was jailed on suspicion of one count of misdemeanor
use of an electronic communication device to terrify,
intimidate, threaten or harass, Crump said.
"The call came from a cell phone and the caller stated that
he had a bomb and he was going to blow up the building," Crump
said.
Woods was released from jail late on Thursday, a Maricopa
County sheriff's official said. Terms of his release were not
immediately available and he could not be reached for comment.
A spokesman for the Maricopa County Attorney's Office said
Woods had not been formally charged with a crime.
"The department can confirm Mr Woods is a DES employee,"
said Tasya Peterson, a spokeswoman for the agency. "He was
involved in an incident that occurred yesterday at one of our
offices. The department is reviewing this matter and is unable
to release more information at this time."
Police said they were alerted to the bomb threat by building
security after the office's front desk received the call. About
100 workers were evacuated as a precaution and the building was
searched.
Crump said Woods came forward to management during the
search and "admitted that he was the one who called in the
threat and that it was done as a joke."
Woods also told police the threat was a joke and later said
the same thing to a local television station upon his release.
It was not immediately clear if he has a lawyer.
A state economic security spokeswoman had no immediate
comment.
