NEW YORK Aug 28 When the White House announced
last week that it had hired its first transgender staff member,
the move was hailed as a milestone in the fight for equality for
one of the most marginalized groups in the U.S. workforce.
But with transgenders having double the jobless rate of the
general population - and transgender people of color up to four
times the national rate - advocates say the hiring is only one
step in an uphill battle against the discrimination, stigma and
lack of legal protection that hamper their joining the workforce
and gaining positions of influence.
"There are a lot of great transgender people out there who
are highly qualified, highly educated and highly motivated and
who simply can't find work because of their gender status and
gender identity," said Vanessa Sheridan, an author and
transgender business consultant.
President Barack Obama showed his support for transgender
rights when the White House announced that Raffi
Freedman-Gurspan would become its first openly transgender staff
member. She will work as an outreach and recruitment director in
the Office of Presidential Personnel.
Mara Keisling, the founding executive director of the
National Center for Transgender Equality, where Freedman-Gurspan
was a policy adviser, says U.S. companies should take notice.
"We need more people in these kinds of positions. We need
more corporations taking this stuff seriously," she said. "We
need more laws and policies in place to protect people. First
and foremost we need more education."
PROSTITUTES OR PUNCH LINES
A 2011 survey of more than 6,400 transgender people by
Keisling's organization and the National Gay and Lesbian Task
Force showed they are nearly four times more likely than the
general population to live in poverty, with household income of
less than $10,000.
About a quarter said they had lost jobs because of worker
bias. Ninety percent have been harassed, mistreated or faced
discrimination on the job, and 41 percent reported attempting
suicide.
Sheridan, the author of "The Complete Guide to Transgender
in the Workplace," attributes much of the problem to
misunderstanding and fear of the transgender community. She says
that is why education is so important.
"Up until very recently the media always portrayed
transgender people as prostitutes or punch lines," she added.
"We're not freaks or anything other than good citizens who want
to contribute to society."
While most people know someone who is gay or lesbian, a 2008
Harris Interactive poll showed that just 8 percent of Americans
know a transgender person.
Actress Laverne Cox, writer and transgender activist Janet
Mock and former Olympic gold medalist and TV reality star
Caitlyn Jenner have put the trans community in the public eye.
Stephanie Battaglino, a consultant and corporate vice president
at a Fortune 100 financial services company in New York, said it
has been a long time coming.
"It's taken so long because the trans community is the last
one to the party," she said. "The old adage has always been the
trans community is where the gay and lesbian community was 25 to
30 years ago when all the doors weren't open yet."
When Battaglino came out a decade ago, her employer was
extremely helpful. But other transgender workers have not been
so lucky. Fewer than 20 U.S. states have non-discrimination laws
that include gender identity.
"It's a workplace inclusion issue," said Battaglino, adding
that companies must realize it makes good business sense to have
a diverse, educated workforce.
Sheridan warned that if companies fail to follow the White
House's example, they risk being left behind as more progressive
firms pass them by.
"There can be no social equality unless you have economic
equality," she said, "and you can't have economic equality
unless you are employed."
