* Kim sets out grounds for candidacy for World Bank
directors
* Mexico says it will back the U.S. nominee
WASHINGTON, April 11 Jim Yong Kim, the U.S.
nominee to head the World Bank, told the institution's board of
directors on Wednesday he would not hesitate to question the
status quo and do his best to help the world's poorest.
In a 2 1/2-page address made public by the Treasury
Department, Kim outlined the reasons why he believed he was the
best candidate for the job, and later in the day received the
backing of the Mexican government, the first Latin American
country to do so.
In his address, Kim said his qualifications as a public
health expert and former president of Dartmouth College equipped
him with the skills needed to take over the World Bank in June
when the current president, Robert Zoellick, steps down.
"You would find in me someone who asks hard questions about
the status quo and is not afraid to challenge existing
orthodoxies," Kim said. "I'd bring rigor, objectivity and a
focus on data that help all of us define and achieve our shared
vision of securing strong economic growth and delivering greater
opportunity for the world's poor," he said.
Kim was expected to undergo a round of questioning from bank
directors as the two other contenders for the job - Nigerian
Finance Minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and former Colombian
Finance Minister Jose Antonio Ocampo - have already done.
A decision on Zoellick's successor is to be made public by
the time the bank and its sister institution, the International
Monetary Fund, hold semi-annual meetings in Washington from
April 20 to 22.
Kim has been on a world tour that has taken him to Asia and
Latin America to meet finance leaders and to try to drum up
support for his U.S.-backed candidacy.
In Mexico, Deputy Finance Minister Gerardo Rodriguez issued
a statement saying his government planned to vote for Kim, one
day after he met officials in Mexico City.
"We had the opportunity to chat with Dr. Kim during his
visit to Mexico yesterday and we are convinced that he's the
best candidate to lead the institution," Rodriguez said.
A leading global financial journal, The Economist, said in a
recent edition it thought Okonjo-Iweala was better qualified to
take over the World Bank than Kim. The journal cited her
experience in economics and finance and rated it as superior to
Kim's background.