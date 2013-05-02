NEW YORK May 2 Crane operators hoisted the
final pieces of the spire atop One World Trade Center on
Thursday, helping to fill the void in the New York City skyline
left by the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
Once a beacon is installed, the tower will stand 1,776 feet
(541 meters) high, making it the tallest building in the Western
Hemisphere, though still well short of the world's tallest
structure.
Ironworkers will finish installing the spire at a later
date.
The tower is one of four skyscrapers designed to rise around
the site of the fallen Twin Towers in a partnership between
developer Larry Silverstein and the Port Authority of New York
and New Jersey, which owns the site.
The footprints of the fallen towers have been turned into a
memorial to the nearly 3,000 people killed in the 2001 attacks
by al Qaeda hijackers.
One World Trade Center, formerly called the Freedom Tower,
will eclipse what has been the tallest building in the Western
Hemisphere, Chicago's Willis Tower, at 1,451 feet (442 meters).
By one measure, however, the Willis Tower still holds title
as the tallest building in America. Counting its antenna, the
Willis Tower reaches 1,729 feet (527 meters). One World Trade
Center stood at 1,701 feet (518 meters) on Thursday, and the
beacon will add another 75 feet (23 meters), a Port Authority
spokesman said.
The Council on Tall Buildings, an arbiter of claims over
building heights, has yet to review One World Trade Center, said
Daniel Safarik, editor of the group's publications. The council
recognizes the lower of the two figures for the Willis Tower, he
said.
The United States was home to the tallest building in the
world for much of the 20th century, but has been surpassed by
the Middle East and Asia.
The tallest building in the world currently is Dubai's Burj
Khalifa, completed at 2,717 feet (828 meters).
One World Trade Center ranks seventh on a list of the
world's tallest buildings under construction, according to
Emporis, a database for building information.
The tallest would be the Kingdom Tower under construction in
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, at more than 3,280 feet (1 km), or nearly
twice the height of One World Trade Center.
Four other buildings under construction in China and one in
South Korea would be taller than One World Trade Center,
according to Emporis.