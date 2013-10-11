By Elizabeth Daley
| PITTSBURGH
PITTSBURGH Oct 11 The U.S. government underpaid
the owner of the field where United Airlines Flight 93 crashed
on Sept. 11, 2001, his lawyers argued in federal court on
Friday.
In 2009 the government paid Michael Svonavec $611,000 for
the 276-acre (112-hectare) plot where 40 passengers and crew
died after fighting hijackers and preventing them from carrying
out what U.S. authorities said was a plan to crash the aircraft
into the U.S. Capitol.
That payment dramatically undervalued the land, his
appraiser, Randall Bell, told a three-member commission in
federal court in Pittsburgh.
Bell, who also appraised the World Trade Center crash site,
said Svonavec's land, 80 miles (128 km) southwest of Pittsburgh,
was worth $23.3 million. He said he based that estimate on the
presumption that a memorial could generate admissions and
concession revenue from roughly 230,000 visitors per year.
The National Parks Service is using the land as part of a
memorial to the victims of that flight, one of four jets
hijacked on 9/11, but does expect the site to turn a profit,
attorneys for the U.S. government said.
Witnesses for the federal government challenged Bell's
estimate as far too high.
"Is it realistic that visitors will come every year and pay
money to see nothing?" asked David Lennhoff, a real estate
consultant hired by the government to critique Bell's
assessment.
The commissioners hearing the case are due to make their
decision on whether to pay more to Svonavec in about a month.
(Editing by Scott Malone and David Gregorio)