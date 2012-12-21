PHOENIX Dec 20 A Phoenix home designed by
legendary architect Frank Lloyd Wright for his son and
daughter-in-law was purchased by anonymous benefactors on
Thursday, sparing the distinctive residence from possible
demolition.
The David and Gladys Wright House, which features a circular
spiral layout reminiscent of Wright's iconic Guggenheim Museum
in New York, was purchased for $2.38 million, listing agent
Robert Joffe said.
The Chicago-based Frank Lloyd Wright Building Conservancy
said it had facilitated the purchase of the home by the
anonymous buyers, who would in turn transfer the property to a
not-for-profit organization for restoration and maintenance.
"This purchase is a magnificent and generous action,"
Conservancy president Larry Woodin said. "It is a gift to the
people of Phoenix, a gift to the worldwide architectural
community and to everyone that cares about the history of modern
architecture."
The conservancy said plans for restoration were already
under way and that donations would be sought from the public to
continue that work. The new owners were also seeking historic
landmark designation for the home from the city of Phoenix.
The home was completed in 1952 and Wright's son, David,
lived there with his wife Gladys until his death in 1997 at age
102.
It was purchased from the family in 2009 and ultimately
sold three years later to a local development company, 8081
Meridian, which had initially planned to demolish it and build
new homes on the site.
Phoenix-area real estate agent Bob Hassett, who represented
the buyers, said his clients wanted to remain anonymous and
purchased the home in order to see it preserved.
"They just absolutely love Frank Lloyd Wright's work and
always admired (the home) and cared about its historic value,"
Hassett said. "It would have been a travesty to tear it down.
This is one of his better-known works.
Hassett said his clients had been in negotiations to buy the
home several months ago and stepped in again recently after
another set of buyers dropped out.
"My buyers just said, 'enough is enough,'" Hassett said.
The conservancy has gathered more than 28,000 signatures on
a petition urging the city to give the home landmark status.
Local agencies have approved that designation but it still
awaits final approval by the city council.
Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton thanked the conservancy for its
work in preserving the home.
"We developed a close working relationship in this process
and we stand ready to help them with landmark designation,
restoration and a conservation easement so that this important
piece of our Phoenix history and the Frank Lloyd Wright legacy
will be preserved for generations to come," Stanton said.
Wisconsin-born Frank Lloyd Wright, designed more than 1,100
structures, nearly half of which were completed, according to
the conservancy. Considered one of the most important architects
of the 20th Century, he died in 1959.
(Writing and additional reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by
Cynthia Johnston and Lisa Shumaker)