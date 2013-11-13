By Hilary Russ
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 13 The first office tower at
Ground Zero since the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks that destroyed the
World Trade Center will open on Wednesday, marking a comeback
for the Lower Manhattan site.
Sheathed in glass, 4 World Trade Center is the smallest of
the four main towers on the site where 2,700 people died when
hijacked airplanes crashed into the towers. It stands 977 feet
(298 meters) tall - a shorter, simpler version of One World
Trade Center, which will not be completed until early 2014.
The 72-story building stands empty at the moment, although
two government agencies have signed leases for half of the
building's space. Both the Port Authority of New York and New
Jersey, which owns the site, and the city of New York committed
to the space years ago to help jump start rebuilding efforts.
Since the attacks, disagreements among New York City, the
state, the federal government, developers, insurers, victims'
families and others have slowed construction on the 16-acre
site. Developer Larry Silverstein, who held the lease to the
site when it was attacked in 2001, has played a key role in
shaping the project's design, security and cost.
"The world is recognizing that we've moved from 12 years of
controversy and construction to having a real place that is
coming back to life as a part of New York City," said Janno
Lieber, who oversees planning, design and rebuilding for
Silverstein Properties.
Silverstein spokesman Dara McQuillan said the developer was
not troubled that the 2.3 million-square-foot building is only
half leased.
In 2006, Silverstein opened 7 World Trade Center, just north
of Ground Zero, and the company was the only tenant in the
building. But by 2011, it was fully leased with such tenants as
Moody's Corp and Mansueto Ventures, which publishes Fast Company
and Inc. magazines.
"We learned at 7 World Trade Center that when you build
state-of-the-art, green, high-tech office buildings, they lease
quickly," McQuillan said.
Commercial real estate in downtown Manhattan rents for about
$47 per square foot, about 35 percent less than rents in midtown
Manhattan, according to commercial real estate services firm
CBRE Group.
The skyscraper cost about $2 billion to build, including
land lease costs, and was financed with $1.2 billion of tax-free
Liberty Bonds and hard-won insurance proceeds.
On Monday, a council of urban designers decided that One
World Trade Center, which is being built by Douglas Durst and
the Port Authority, would be the tallest building in the United
States.
They voted to count its spire in the total height of the
building, which will reach 1,776 feet, a number chosen for the
year the U.S. Declaration of Independence was signed. The spire
on the original twin towers reached 1,727 feet and the Empire
State Building's antenna spire reaches 1,454 feet.
A 9/11 museum is expected to open at the site in the next
year. A transportation hub, designed by Spanish architect
Santiago Calatrava, is scheduled to open in 2015.
The site will include two more office towers and some
550,000 square feet of retail space. Architect Frank Gehry, most
famous for designing the contemporary Guggenheim Museum in
Spain, has planned a performing arts center for the building.