WASHINGTON Dec 20 President Barack Obama has
approved the creation of a national memorial to commemorate
World War One in which more than 116,000 Americans died, the
memorial's commission said on Saturday.
The site will complete the quartet of national memorials in
Washington to the four great U.S. wars of the 20th century --
the two world wars, Korea and Vietnam, the World War I
Centennial Commission said in a statement.
The new memorial will honor the 4.7 million Americans in the
armed forces during the war and the millions who served in a
civilian capacity "in a manner commensurate with the memorials
to our veterans of the later wars of the 20th century," said
Commission Chairman Robert Dalessandro, a retired Army colonel.
The National World War I Memorial will be created by
expanding Pershing Park on Pennsylvania Avenue.
The 1.75-acre (0.68-hectare) site about a block from the
White House contains a statue of General John Pershing, the
commander of the American Expeditionary Forces during the war.
Obama approved the memorial by signing the 2015 National
Defense Authorization Act, the statement said. Congress approved
the legislation last week.
The law also designates the National World War I Museum in
Kansas City, Missouri, as the National World War I Museum and
Memorial.
The commission said it would sponsor a privately funded
design competition for the memorial. It hopes to dedicate it by
Nov. 11, 2018, the 100th anniversary of the end of the war.
The war began in July 1914 and killed 16 million combatants
and civilians. The United States entered the war in April 1917
and more Americans died in the conflict than in Korea and
Vietnam combined.
