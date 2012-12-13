LOS ANGELES Dec 13 Wynn Resorts Ltd
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Steve Wynn said his company
will call a special shareholder meeting to vote on removing
dissident former shareholder, and Japanese billionaire, Kazuo
Okada from the casino company's board of directors.
Wynn Resorts will file a proxy statement with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission for the proposed vote, the
company said on Thursday.
The planned vote is the culmination of a nearly year-long
battle between Wynn and Okada, who heads Universal Entertainment
Corp, and is Japan's largest pachinko manufacturer.
Okada was also Wynn's partner and largest investor until their
dispute erupted in early 2012.
Wynn told Reuters the company decided to take this new
action because the dispute was threatening growth and
investment.