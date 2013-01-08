LAS VEGAS Jan 7 Wynn Resorts Ltd will
form a new subsidiary to develop hotels and casinos outside Las
Vegas, to be headed by Gamal Aziz, the former president and CEO
of MGM Hospitality, chairman Steve Wynn said on Monday.
The formation of Wynn Resorts Development LLC, continues
Wynn's efforts to expand beyond Las Vegas, after opening
properties in Macau, the world's largest gambling destination,
and announcing plans to build a casino in the island's area
known as the Cotai strip.
Steve Wynn said the company needed to expand its leadership
given its activities in North America and Cotai, and Aziz would
work with him to develop and operate future resorts.
The subsidiary would also oversee plans to develop casinos
and hotels in Philadelphia and in Everett, Mass., according to
Wynn spokeswoman Deanna Pettit-Irestone.
Aziz previously worked with Wynn on developing the Bellagio
hotel and casino in Las Vegas, which opened in 1998. He then
spent 15 years at MGM, where he helped secure 27 hotel projects
around the world, according to Wynn Resorts.