SALMON Idaho Dec 21 Wyoming will challenge a
U.S. government ruling that more than one million acres of the
western state's land still legally belongs to two Native
American tribes, Governor Matt Mead said on Friday.
In a letter to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency last
week, Mead said he has directed the Wyoming attorney general to
take aggressive action to overturn the agency's decision, which
he said would adversely affect the state.
The land ruling was in response to an application from two
sovereign native American tribes living on the Wind River Indian
Reservation to the EPA seeking the same status afforded to U.S.
states in order to implement provisions of the U.S. Clean Air
Act.
A subsequent U.S. study found that the tribes should have
access to the land, which includes the city of Riverton, that
had been opened to non-tribal members under a 1905 act of
Congress.
The governor told reporters on Friday that the Wyoming
Supreme Court "has directly dealt with that issue and said
clearly Riverton is not within the boundaries of the
reservation."
The decision could have far-reaching legal and social
implications for the roughly 10,000 Northern Arapaho and Eastern
Shoshone, who now have access to grant money under the 1970s
landmark environmental law.
The issue has heightened tensions in Wyoming over land
management, sovereign rights and federal oversight.
State and Riverton officials described the determination
about reservation boundaries as "an ill-advised federal agency
action" equivalent to a land grab.
But Northern Arapaho and Eastern Shoshone representatives
said the finding was long overdue for members who have been
allowed little voice in decisions in Riverton on matters like
air quality that impact tribal neighbors.
"We're willing to sit down with all the stakeholders in a
spirit of cooperation and consultation to work through what the
determination means on all these different issues," said Mark
Howell, a Washington lobbyist for the Northern Arapaho.
Riverton residents have expressed worries about everything
from property ownership to home values tied to the EPA decision,
said City Administrator Steven Weaver.
"We're not very pleased about it and it's got a lot of
people concerned," Weaver said. "We don't know if the ultimate
goal of the tribes is to take over Riverton, but we will conduct
business as usual until the matter is resolved in court."
Don Wharton, senior attorney at the Native American Rights
Fund in Colorado and representative for the Eastern Shoshone,
said alarmist statements by the governor and others are fueling
unneeded fears.
"All the ownership of the land stays exactly as it was, not
a single house or parcel of land changes ownership and nothing
remotely like that is going to go on," said Wharton.
Legal experts said it was unlikely the case would have
implications elsewhere in the nation because the matters at
issue are specific to a reservation in Wyoming that stretches
across millions of acres of sandstone cliffs and sagebrush
flats.
"What the decision does show is a willingness on the EPA's
part - and perhaps by the Obama administration more broadly - to
take the side of the tribes in a dispute of this magnitude,
knowing it would almost certainly be challenged," said William
Wood, a visiting professor at Southwestern Law School and
specialist in Indian law and policy.
(Reporting by Laura Zuckerman; editing by Gunna Dickson)