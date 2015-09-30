Sept 30 Environmentalists, photographers and animal-rights activists are asking a federal judge to strike down two Wyoming laws they say violate free speech by banning activities such as taking images of lands or abuses at livestock operations without permission.

The two laws passed earlier this year by Wyoming's conservative legislature prohibited collecting data, including photos, that could document anything from landscape alterations to animal abuse on public and private lands and which might be submitted to government regulators.

The measures are similar to the so-called ag-gag bill approved by Republican leaders in Idaho in 2014, which outlawed documenting abuse at livestock operations and was crafted in response to a video by animal-rights activists showing workers at a dairy in the state beating and stomping on cows.

A U.S. judge struck down Idaho's law last month, siding with the American Civil Liberties Union of Idaho and animal advocates who had argued it violated freedom of speech and other rights.

Wyoming's two laws were enacted amid an ongoing dispute between livestock interests and an environmental group about whether a group member trespassed while collecting polluted water samples from several streams in the state, as well as evidence that federal grazing permits were being violated.

That environmental group, Western Watersheds, is among five organizations, including the National Press Photographers Association and People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, which filed the lawsuit on Tuesday in federal court in Cheyenne.

In the lawsuit, which names Republican Governor Matt Mead among defendants, the group argues that Wyoming also erred by singling out for punishment organizations and people with views that differed from those of legislators, thereby violating constitutional guarantees of equal protection.

It said the adoption of the measures stemmed in part from the hostile attitude of lawmakers, and said activists with the groups had been referred to during legislative debates using loaded terms such as "'extremists,' 'nefarious' and 'evil'."

The non-profit photography association said the two laws would appear to prohibit its member journalists from capturing images or recording "subjects of public interest," including lands in Wyoming.

It argued in the lawsuit that the laws have led journalists to "question their ability to take assignments photographing open lands" for fear of being prosecuted.

Mead did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Laura Zuckerman in Salmon, Idaho; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Sandra Maler)