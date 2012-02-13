* Xi visit seen as opportunity to build U.S. farm exports
By Carey Gillam
DES MOINES, Iowa, Feb 12 China is half a
world away from the 2,300-acre family farm in east-central
Iowa where John Weber and his son plant corn and
soybeans.
But 62-year-old Weber is among a number of Iowa
farmers who are benefiting as rising incomes in China lead to
demand for billions of dollars of American farm goods.
"There are huge opportunities," said Weber, who in addition
to his corn and soybean business, markets more than 14,000
hogs a year with a partner. "Absolutely huge."
This week, a visit by Chinese Vice President Xi Jinping to
the farm state will underscore the possibilities of the
deepening agricultural trade relationship between China and the
United States.
Xi, who is expected to replace Hu Jintao as Communist Party
chief late this year and then become China's new president in
early 2013, will spend two days in Iowa after meeting President
Barack Obama in Washington.
China last year bought $20 billion, or 14 percent, of record
U.S. agricultural exports and it is now the largest buyer of
U.S. soybeans, while becoming an increasingly important importer
of U.S. corn and pork. The farm exports, up from $18.6 billion
in 2010, now represent about one fifth of American sales of
goods to China and U.S. officials are hoping for a lot more.
Beijing is not only buying food that will go directly to
feed its 1.3 billion people but also for feedstuff that is going
to the animals raised to meet increasing demand for meat and
dairy produce that more Chinese can now afford.
Public policy experts say a wealthier China's increasing
reliance on the American farm belt's enormous strengths -
bountiful grain, advanced seed technologies and equipment - is
likely to be a stabilizing influence on Sino-U.S. relations,
which are fraught in a number of areas.
Those include friction over U.S. complaints that the Chinese
currency is undervalued, that American manufacturing companies
don't have fair access to the Chinese market, and allegations
that China is carrying out cyber warfare to steal U.S. secrets.
Add in disagreements over human rights in China and Iran's
nuclear program, plus Chinese concerns that the U.S. military is
meddling in its backyard through a renewed focus on the
Asia-Pacific region, and the farm ties provide an important
counter weight.
"The more the Chinese come to depend on U.S. agricultural
exports, the more that could potentially make a big difference
on the geopolitical relationship between the two countries,"
said William Overholt, a senior research fellow at the Kennedy
School of Government at Harvard University and author of "Asia,
America, and the Transformation of Geopolitics".
"The stronger that tie, the less the chance of some overall
explosion happening in some other arena," Overholt said.
TOP PRODUCER
Iowa is central to all this as it produce more soybeans,
corn and hogs than any other U.S. state.
Xi will visit an Iowa soybean farm, be feted at a gala
dinner sponsored by the state's corn, soybean and pork
producers, and meet with Iowa business leaders.
"It makes sense for him to visit Iowa," Agriculture
Secretary Tom Vilsack said in an interview. "They are a
significant customer."
Vilsack, who served as governor of Iowa from 1999 to 2007,
said he is working to strengthen what he already sees as a good
personal relationship with China's Agriculture Minister Han
Changfu and to resolve trade conflicts related to
agriculture.
Vilsack has scheduled a first-ever U.S.-China "agricultural
symposium" for Thursday in Des Moines as a forum for Xi, Han and
other high-level Chinese and U.S. officials and business leaders
to discuss agriculture, food security, food safety, and other
issues.
China is increasing its investment in biotech seeds
and other agricultural research and is trying to use farmland
more efficiently, but is still relying more on imports. While it
accounts for a fifth of the world's population, it has less than
9 percent of its arable land.
Soybeans, for feeding people and animals, are in
particularly high demand. China imports about 60 percent of
soybeans traded across the world, 52.6 million tonnes last
fiscal year, including 24 million tonnes, or $12.1 billion, from
the United States. That is up from 18.5 millon tonnes, or $7.1
billion two years earlier, according to the U.S. Department of
Agriculture.
U.S. pork exports to China rose 68 percent in 2011 (through
November) from all of 2010. Indeed, China's monthly pork imports
have been hitting new record in recent years, with U.S. imports
accounting for most of the growth, U.S. figures show.
"China is the world's leader in pork production. But they
can't supply their own market," said Ron Birkenholz, spokesman
for the Iowa Pork Producers Association. "There's a lot of
potential there."
LONG-STANDING TIES
Xi has ties to Iowa dating back to the 1980s, when he was a
mid-level government official in the pig-farming region in
Hebei. Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad visited China as part of a
sister-states exchange program, and in 1985, Xi brought an
animal-feed delegation to Iowa, staying for two nights in the
tiny farming town of Muscatine, a community he will revisit
Wednesday for an afternoon tea.
Xi and Branstad reunited in September at a meeting in
Beijing, and Branstad extended the invitation that is now
bringing Xi to Iowa. The governor said he considers Xi a good
friend and sees ties between China, Iowa and the United States
strengthening.
"We have a lot of Iowa companies doing significant business
there," Branstad said.
Some new business is expected to be signed while Xi is in
Iowa. A group of nearly three dozen Chinese soybean buyers have
scheduled a ceremony in Des Moines to sign purchase intentions
for billions of dollars in U.S. soybeans on Thursday.
A Chinese delegation will tour Des Moines-based Kemin
Manufacturing, which makes animal feed and other human and
animal nutrition products. Kemin has recently doubled the size
of its Chinese manufacturing operations which annually bring in
about $30 million in revenues for the family-owned Iowa
company.
Kemin Chairman R.W. Nelson said sales in China are growing
far faster than they are in the United States. He will be one of
the business leaders honoring Xi at the state dinner on
Wednesday night.
"We're growing with them," he said.
And another Chinese delegation is also slated to visit
Iowa-based Pioneer Hi-Bred International, a global developer of
biotech soybeans and corn owned by DuPont.
DuPont executive vice president Jim Borel described a "very
rapidly growing" business in China. "China has their own food
security issues. We're actively working with them," he said.
For Li Zhao, a native of China who now lives in Des Moines
and brokers business deals between Iowa companies and Chinese
ventures, this is a key moment for U.S. agricultural ties with
China.
"The Chinese... they are all wanting to have better food.
That puts a lot of pressure on the Chinese government," said
Zhao, president of China operations for the ChinaIowa Group.
"There is a huge market out there."
Iowans know that many fellow Americans are not as welcoming
to China, particularly those involved in manufacturing
industries that have seen jobs lost to China.
But here, the welcome is warm.
"It may not be the case for other segments of the economy,"
said Weber. "But agriculture is on the winning side of any trade
with China."