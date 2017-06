NEW YORK, June 11 An explosion aboard a yacht 17.5 miles off the coast of New Jersey forced all 21 people on board to abandon ship on Monday with seven of them injured, a U.S. Coast Guard spokesman said.

A Coast Guard helicopter and two rescue boats were on their way to the scene while other local government agencies and good samaritans were also on their way, Chief Warrant Officer Brandon Brewer said. (Reporting by Daniel Trotta; Editing by Dan Burns)