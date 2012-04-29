(Adds dateline, comment from U.S. Coast Guard)
LOS ANGELES, April 29 At least three sailors
were killed and one was missing after a yacht racing from
California to Mexico apparently collided with a much larger
ship, officials said on Sunday.
The Coast Guard said a helicopter joined the search for the
fourth sailor an hour after dawn on Sunday.
"Right now, we're continuing our search and trying to find
the person," said Coast Guard spokesman Petty Officer 3rd Class
Seth Johnson.
It was the third racing major accident in the waters off
California in recent weeks, and the second to result in
fatalities.
The Newport Ocean Sailing Association said the 37-foot
(11.3-meter) Aegean disappeared off their online tracking system
early on Saturday while it was sailing several miles off the
coast near the border of Mexico and California.
A Coast Guard cutter combed the waters for wreckage and the
missing fourth sailor through the night, Johnson said.
The association said none of the bodies had been identified.
"An investigation was continuing, but it appeared the damage
was not inflicted by an explosion but by a collision with a ship
much larger than the 37-foot vessel," it said in a statement.
The race began in Newport Beach on Friday and the last
sailboats were due to arrive in Ensenada on Sunday.
The accident in the southern California waters follows two
others in recent weeks off the northern California coast, which
prompted the U.S. Coast Guard on Thursday to suspend sailboat
racing in the Pacific Ocean around San Francisco.
In the first of two recent accidents, a pair of crew members
from an Australian yacht on a round-the-world race were injured
off Northern California when a massive wave struck the ship on
March 31.
In the April 14 fatal accident, a series of powerful waves
pummeled the 38-foot (11.6-meter) yacht Low Speed Chase during
the Full Crew Farallones Race, sweeping crew members overboard
and tossing the vessel onto a rocky island.
The Coast Guard recovered the body of one crewman, but three
other men and a woman from the boat were lost at sea.
