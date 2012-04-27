* Temporary "stand-down" to allow thorough safety review
* Survivor: safety harnesses might have prevented deaths
By Ronnie Cohen
FAIRFAX, Calif., April 26 The U.S. Coast Guard
said on Thursday it has suspended sailboat racing in the Pacific
Ocean off Northern California following a yachting accident that
killed five people west of San Francisco earlier this month.
The agency said it called for the offshore racing "stand
down" due to the fatal April 14 tragedy near the Farallone
Islands, and another accident in the area that occurred two
weeks before and injured two yacht crew members.
Laura Munoz, executive director of the Yacht Racing
Association of San Francisco Bay, said the Coast Guard stopped
issuing permits for ocean races pending results of a report on
the Farallone Islands accident.
The association subsequently rerouted a race scheduled for
Saturday out of the open water and into San Francisco Bay, she
said. Plans for future ocean sailboat contests remain uncertain.
"Everyone wanted to take a pause and make sure everything
that can be done has been done," Munoz said.
Latitude 38, a sailing website, called the move
unprecedented and said the orders came from Coast Guard Captain
Cindy Stowe of San Francisco.
In the first of two recent accidents, a pair of crew members
from an Australian yacht on a round-the-world race were injured
off Northern California when a massive wave struck the ship on
March 31.
"The San Francisco Bay area sailing community is one of the
most vibrant, experienced and capable sailing communities in the
world," Stowe said in a statement.
"This temporary safety stand-down from offshore racing will
allow the Coast Guard and the offshore racing community to
further our common safety goals," she said.
In the April 14 fatal accident, a series of powerful waves
pummeled the 38-foot (11.6-meter) yacht Low Speed Chase during
the Full Crew Farallones Race, sweeping crew members overboard
and tossing the vessel onto a rocky island.
The Coast Guard recovered the body of one crewman, but three
other men and a woman from the boat were lost at sea.
Bryan Chong, one of three men who survived the accident,
posted a harrowing online account this week of the incident in
hopes of spurring a discussion about sailboat safety.
He said the moments he spent overboard felt like he was in
"a washing machine filled with boulders," and that his crew
mates who perished, including the best man at his wedding, might
have been saved had they worn safety harnesses.
San Francisco police and the district attorney investigated
the tragedy and found no criminal negligence.
Munoz said the Coast Guard informed her on Wednesday night
it had suspended ocean racing pending a U.S. Sailing Association
report on the matter. Munoz said she hoped the report would be
completed within a month.
"We'll see what U.S. Sailing has to say, and then hopefully
we can get back to it," Munoz said.
"I don't think it's necessarily a bad thing for everybody to
take a breath and see what can be done. We want to be sure our
races are as safe as possible."
U.S. Sailing Association President Gary Jobson said in a
statement his organization, the national governing body for the
sport, looks forward to working with the Coast Guard to
"understand exactly what happened" during the race around the
Farallone Islands.
