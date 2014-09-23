(Corrects fifth paragraph to show that TRW's acquisition by
German company ZF Friedrichshafen has not yet closed)
By Brendan Pierson
Sept 23 Japanese auto parts maker Yazaki Corp
has agreed to pay $76 million to U.S. car buyers to settle civil
price-fixing claims in Michigan federal court, attorneys for the
buyers said on Tuesday.
The settlement is the largest to come out of ongoing
multidistrict litigation over auto parts price-fixing, which has
been consolidated in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern
District of Michigan since 2012. The car buyers had previously
reached settlements of $4.5 million with Japan's Nippon Seiki
Co, $3.4 million with Southfield, Mich.-based Lear Corp
and $19 million with Stockholm-based Autoliv.
The size of Yazaki's settlement reflects the fact that
Yazaki makes a large number of parts that are used in most cars,
according to Hollis Salzman of Robins Kaplan Miller & Ciresi,
who represents the buyers.
Salzman said the settlement was "an excellent result for the
class" of car buyers, which she said could include "hundreds of
thousands, if not millions" of individuals.
TRW Automotive Holdings Corp, which has agreed to be
acquired by Germany's ZF Friedrichshafen, has also agreed to pay
$5.4 million, Robins Kaplan said Tuesday. TRW was accused of
fixing prices of passenger safety restraints, including seat
belts and airbags.
Both settlements must still be approved by U.S. District
Judge Marianne Battani, who is presiding over the litigation.
Salzman said she did not yet know how much her firm would seek
in fees.
Yazaki spokeswoman Misty Matthews and TRW spokeswoman
Colleen Hanley did not immediately return calls seeking comment.
In addition to the proposed class of car buyers represented
by Robins Kaplan, the litigation includes proposed classes of
car dealers, truck dealers and direct purchasers of auto parts.
Some parts makers have also reached settlements with those
classes. None of the classes has yet been certified by the
court.
The civil antitrust litigation arose from a criminal probe
by the U.S. Department of Justice that began in 2010.
The DOJ's price-fixing probe continues to yield new
indictments. Last week, three executives from Mitsubishi
Electric Corp and four from Hitachi Automotive Systems were
indicted by a federal grand jury in Michigan.
Yazaki and TRW both pleaded guilty to price-fixing charges
in 2012. Yazaki agreed to pay a fine of $470 million, and TRW a
fine of $5 million.
In all, 28 companies have pleaded guilty to price fixing and
agreed to a total of $2.8 billion in fines, the DOJ said earlier
this month.
The case is Automotive Parts Antitrust Litigation, U.S.
District Court, Eastern District of Michigan, No. 2:12-md-02311.
(Reporting by Brendan Pierson; Editing by Dan Grebler)