NEW YORK Dec 22 It was the year of the family
pet behaving badly: A dog got sick from eating dozens of socks
and a puppy took the rap for driving the family car into a pond.
Angry cats held their owners hostage on at least two occasions.
A review of the oddest Reuters stories of 2014 also offers
numerous examples of less-than-virtuous human behavior. There
was the hapless burglar whose criminal career came to a crashing
halt when he left his Facebook page open in a house he was
accused of robbing. And don't forget the Texas man went to jail
for urinating on the Alamo.
To be sure, many tales from the animal kingdom this year
were by turns heart-warming and hilarious, and more than a few
came out of the Golden State or the Sunshine State.
A parrot that spoke English with a British accent went
missing for four years, only to return to his California home
speaking Spanish and asking for someone named Larry.
The bird's owner, one Darren Chick, said he had no idea
where his Nigel spent his time away, but aside from the language
switch, he is doing just fine.
"It's really weird," Chick told the Daily Breeze, a Southern
California paper, recalling the happy reunion. "I knew it was
him from the minute I saw him."
For sheer heroics, it was hard to top the family cat that
rescued a California child pulled from his bike by an attacking
dog. A video of the encounter went viral, and as a reward, the
fearless feline was invited to throw out the first pitch at a
minor league ball game.
It could have been worse for the German shepherd puppy that
knocked a car into gear and jumped on the gas pedal, driving the
vehicle into a pond where it sank. The dog survived.
Same goes for a hearty Great Dane that had 43 socks removed
from his stomach in emergency surgery, and a Golden Retriever
found in California's Tahoe National Forest after apparently
surviving nearly two years in the wilderness.
But at least two cat owners may have wished their pets went
missing. In California, a family feline terrorized two women,
trapping them in a bedroom for hours and forcing them to call
police. In Florida, a tabby held its owner captive, and the
woman later admitted she may have stepped on the animal,
prompting the outburst.
A solution to bad feline behavior was suggested by a story
about a 120-pound Burmese python found lurking in the Florida
underbrush, likely solving the mystery of what happened to all
the disappearing cats in the neighborhood.
"It's the answer to so many questions," said Pamela Dinola,
who lost five of her seven cats.
Yes, the news flow this year also offered numerous reminders
of the imperfect nature of humankind.
There was the cautionary tale of a Washington state man who
set his house on fire when using a makeshift blowtorch to kill a
spider, and a Connecticut driver accused of snatching the
results of his sobriety test and trying to eat them.
A Florida contractor had to figure out what to do after
building a million-dollar ocean-view home on the wrong lot,
while Fort Worth, Texas, was hit with its third lawsuit in a
year by residents saying the city knocked down their homes by
mistake.
As always, sex was a hot topic: Chubby Checker, best known
for his 1960 dance hit "The Twist," settled a lawsuit in which
he accused Hewlett-Packard Co of using his trademarked name
without permission on a software app that purported to measure
the size of a man's penis.
The state of Kansas, figuring that sex sells, held an online
auction of handcuffs, vibrators and other sex toys seized from a
defunct chain of sex novelty shops.
And a bomb scare at a San Diego courthouse over a suspicious
metal device turned out to be a false alarm caused by a
discarded electronic sex toy.
"It was oblong, egg-shaped, you could say, I think aluminum,
with a cord coming out of it leading to a small plastic box that
contained a battery," said Lee Swanson, a San Diego Fire-Rescue
spokesman. He added that the device posed no threat.
