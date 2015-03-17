March 16 Managers of Yellowstone National Park
bison said Monday they are considering changes to policies that
have seen thousands of purebred buffalo from the nation's last
wild herd bison killed since 2000 to stem transmission of a
disease to cattle.
Yellowstone bison have been at the center of a bitter debate
over a management plan crafted 15 years ago that seeks to keep
the population at 3,000 and permits killing of many buffalo that
migrate from the park to bordering Montana for winter forage.
Montana cattlemen fear wandering bison exposed to
brucellosis, a disease first brought to the park by domestic
livestock, will infect their cows, causing them to abort their
young and endangering the state's brucellosis-free status.
But buffalo advocates and those who promote Montana tourism
argue the park's bison should be allowed to roam without being
marked for death as the herd represents the nation's rich
wildlife heritage and is a top draw for the roughly 3 million
annual visitors to Yellowstone.
Government and tribal managers are considering six
alternative management options submitted by agencies including
the state of Montana and the National Park Service.
The alternatives are open for public comment until June 15.
The options range from one in which Yellowstone would be home to
thousands more bison without severe culling to a plan that would
likely see many more of the massive, hump-shouldered creatures
targeted for death.
Buffalo once thundered by the tens of millions west of the
Mississippi, but extermination campaigns in the late 19th
century pushed them to the edge of extinction.
The population at the park last year was estimated at 4,900,
1,900 more than allowed under the management plan agreed upon by
Native American tribes and government agencies - including the
park and Montana Department of Livestock - that oversee the
herd.
The roughly 700 bison that have strayed into Montana this
winter have been killed, mostly through transfer to tribes which
have the animals slaughtered but also through hunting outside
the boundaries of Yellowstone.
The culling has triggered protests by wildlife advocates but
has been endorsed by livestock organizations like the Montana
Stockgrowers Association and by leaders of some American Indian
tribes.
The Greater Yellowstone Coalition, a conservation group, is
arguing for expanded year-round habitat for bison outside the
park where the animals would not be subjected to seasonal hazing
or capture as has been practiced for more than a decade.
The Montana Stockgrowers Association did not immediately
respond to a request for comment.
(Laura Zuckerman reported from Salmon, Idaho; Editing by Sharon
Bernstein and Ryan Woo)