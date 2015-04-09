April 9 Predicted climate changes bringing
warmer and drier conditions to Yellowstone National Park will
likely fuel catastrophic wildfires, cause declines in mountain
snows and threaten the survival of animals and plants,
scientists said on Thursday.
Warming that is expected in the American West over the next
few decades would transform lands in and around Yellowstone from
a wetter, mostly forested Rocky Mountain ecosystem to a more
open landscape akin to the arid U.S. Southwest, the researchers
said in a special issue of a park report.
Such dry condition have not been seen in the area for the
past 10,000 years, said the report, "Ecological Implications of
Climate Change on the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem," compiled
by more than 20 university and government scientists.
Destructive wildfires like one in 1988 that charred
thousands of acres (hectares) of the park are predicted to
become more common, the researchers said, while years without
large fires would become rare.
The increasing frequency of such fires would likely convert
dense mountain forests of pine and spruce in Yellowstone, which
spans parts of Wyoming, Montana and Idaho, into woodlands
intersected by shrubs and grasses, the report said.
Drought would likely hasten the decline of native trees such
as aspen and whitebark pine, which are an important food for
grizzly bears, and warmer streams will give an edge to
non-native fishes at the expense of natives such as cutthroat
trout, it said.
The study updates climate-based research first conducted for
the park in 1992, before advances in computer-driven data
collection and modeling, and before the concept of climate
change was broadly accepted or understood, two of the report's
authors said.
"In 1992, the potential for global warming driven by
(human-caused) emissions of atmospheric greenhouse gases was
hypothesized but not yet demonstrated," wrote William Romme,
professor emeritus of ecology at Colorado State University, and
Monica Turner, president of the Ecological Society of America.
"Today, there is no question that Earth's climate has warmed
... and will continue to throughout the 21st century," they
wrote.
The report predicted less mountain snow, but did not spell
out impacts of that on iconic Western wildlife such as lynx,
wolverines and mountain goats whose survival depends on deep
snows at high elevations.
(Reporting by Laura Zuckerman in Salmon, Idaho; Editing by
Daniel Wallis and Sandra Maler)