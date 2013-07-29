By Laura Zuckerman
SALMON, Idaho, July 29 The return of wolves to
Yellowstone National Park may be helping imperiled grizzly bears
to survive by keeping elk herds on the move and preventing them
from destroying berries that are a staple food for grizzlies,
according to a new study.
In the mid-1990s, the U.S. government released fewer than
100 wolves into the park and the wilderness near Salmon, Idaho,
to restore an iconic Western animal that had been hunted,
trapped and poisoned to near extinction in the Northern Rocky
Mountains.
Today, roughly 1,700 wolves roam the Yellowstone border
states of Idaho, Montana and Wyoming, where hundreds of the
predators have been hunted and killed since being removed in
2011 and 2012 from the federal threatened species list.
Scientists suspected nearly two decades ago but couldn't say
with precision that the reintroduction of an apex predator
missing from the larger Yellowstone landscape for 70 years would
help restore an ecosystem hobbled by overgrazing by elk, bison
and cattle.
Research published on Monday in the Journal of Animal
Ecology suggests Yellowstone wolves may play a pivotal role if
threatened grizzlies are to flourish.
Yellowstone grizzlies showed greater quantities of berries
in their scat after the wolves' reintroduction, which has
thinned and dispersed elk herds and reduced concentrated
foraging that can destroy berry bushes, researchers found.
"What is interesting and surprising here is that we have one
large predator affecting another large predator," said Oregon
State University ecologist William Ripple, the study's lead
author.
OUTCRY OVER HUNTING
The report is one of the first to examine the relationship
between the roughly 600 grizzlies in the Yellowstone area and
the fewer than 100 wolves that frequent the park. There was a
public outcry earlier this year after hunters killed a dozen of
those wolves. Hunting is illegal in the park but popular in
adjacent states.
Ranchers and hunters want to cut the number of wolves and
grizzlies, complaining they prey on livestock and elk. Hunting
groups like Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation blame wolf
reintroduction for reducing elk numbers in Yellowstone's
northern herd area by 80 percent, from an estimated 19,000 to
less than 4,000, largely through predation.
Chris Wilmers, environmental science professor at the
University of California-Santa Cruz who was not involved in the
study, said the new findings add to a growing body of work
showing how predators impact Yellowstone.
"You never have an eye on the whole ecosystem and how
everything is connected until you see it working," Wilmers said.
Research suggesting wolves indirectly benefit bears comes as
federal grizzly managers examine if climate changes will curtail
production of whitebark pine nuts, a food crucial for bears
trying to bulk up before hibernation.
That question is at the center of a lawsuit brought by
conservationists against the U.S. government in 2007 when it
sought to lift federal protections from a Yellowstone area
grizzly population that U.S. bear managers said have made a
healthy comeback from the brink of extinction.
A federal appeals court in 2011 upheld a lower court ruling
that left protections in place for Yellowstone grizzlies because
the government had discounted the impact of climate changes. An
assessment of climate factors is expected in coming months,
along with a possible renewed push to remove bears as protected
and open the way for hunting.
