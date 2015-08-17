By Ruffin Prevost
| CODY, Wyo.
CODY, Wyo. Aug 17 Nearly 1 million people
visited Yellowstone National Park in July, official figures
showed on Monday, making last month the busiest ever for
America's first national park.
The record of 980,702 visitors was hit as Yellowstone
managers face challenges trying to ensure tourists can view
wildlife in safety, and as the National Park Service seeks more
funding to repair aging facilities and handle bigger crowds.
The number of visitors in July was 14 percent higher than
that recorded in the same month last year, according to the Park
Service website. It was also 2 percent higher than the number of
visitors during June 2010, previously Yellowstone's busiest
month.
Overall, total numbers for the year so far were up 17
percent compared with the first seven months of 2014, with
2,279,557 people visiting Yellowstone through the end of July.
If the trend continues, 2015 could be its busiest ever year,
topping 2010, when more than 3.6 million people visited.
Yellowstone spokeswoman Amy Bartlett said parking lots are
fuller than usual, and lines for bathrooms longer.
"We're still trying to look at how the numbers are truly
affecting the visitor experience," Bartlett said.
Yellowstone can accommodate fewer than 15,000 overnight
visitors in hotels, cabins and campgrounds inside the park's 2.2
million acres (8,900 square km). A busy day can bring more than
30,000 visitors, so thousands sleep each night in gateway
communities in Wyoming, Montana and Idaho.
In Cody, Wyoming, July brought increased crowds for hotels,
restaurants and attractions, said Sheila Lucas of the Cody
Country Chamber of Commerce.
Lucas said this summer also brought more Asian visitors,
continuing a trend seen over the past few years.
Park managers are working to improve safety education for
visitors after five people were injured this summer approaching
bison, including tourists trying to take selfies with the large
but unpredictable animals.
A Montana man who worked in the park was killed by a grizzly
bear earlier this month while hiking alone.
A federal budget proposal released in February called for an
additional $433 million for the Park Service in 2016, which
marks the agency's centennial. Much of the increase would go to
repair infrastructure at parks nationwide.
Following automatic spending cuts that began in 2013,
Yellowstone's budget has been trimmed by roughly 10 percent.
It could see an extra $3 million next year after hiking
entrance fees and ending a shared admission program with
neighboring Grand Teton National Park.
