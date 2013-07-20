By Phil Stewart
ASPEN, Colo., July 19
ASPEN, Colo., July 19 The United States believes
the Saudi man suspected of designing underwear bombs for al
Qaeda's Yemeni affiliate has trained a small number of people on
his advanced bomb-making techniques, a senior U.S. official said
on Friday.
The remarks by John Pistole, who heads the U.S.
Transportation Security Administration, were some of the most
detailed public comments to date about Ibrahim Hassan al-Asiri
and the thwarted May 2012 plot by al Qaeda in the Arabian
Peninsula, or AQAP, to blow up a plane with an underwear bomb.
"There is intelligence that he has unfortunately trained
others and there's a lot of effort to identify those folks,"
Pistole told the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado.
Asked by Reuters afterward about the nature of that
intelligence, Pistole said Asiri was believed to have trained a
small number of people. He added that the intelligence was
"credible."
Believed to be in his early 30s, Asiri, who survived a U.S.
drone missile attack in 2011, has drawn scrutiny for his skill
at fashioning hard-to-detect bombs and hiding them in clothing
or equipment.
He became an urgent priority for Western counterterrorism
officials after his suspected role in planning strikes on the
United States in 2009 and 2010, plots that included the failed
bombing of a Detroit-bound airliner on Christmas Day in 2009.
The Detroit plot was discovered only when the explosive sewn
into the bomber's underwear misfired as the airliner flew over
U.S. territory.
Pistole said Asiri's 2012 attempt utilized a more
sophisticated device using a new type of explosive the United
States had not seen previously.
Asiri also used a double-initiation system for igniting the
bomb and enclosed the device in caulk to prevent leakage of any
explosive vapors that could be detected by airport equipment or
bomb-sniffing dogs, Pistole said.
"He gave (the presumed attacker) instructions to get on the
plane ... and fly to the U.S. and blow himself up over the
U.S.," he said.
"Fortunately, that terrorist was a double agent," Pistole
said, referring to the U.S.-British-Saudi undercover
counterterrorism operation.
A Riyadh-born former chemistry student who once plotted to
bomb oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, Asiri served nine months in
jail in Saudi Arabia for attempting to join a militant group in
Iraq to fight U.S. troops there.
He later moved to Yemen and joined AQAP, and is suspected of
providing the bomb that killed his younger brother in a failed
bid to assassinate Saudi counterterrorism chief Prince Mohammed
bin Nayef in 2009.
Pistole described Asiri as "the bombmaker who has made all
of these" devices and acknowledged that U.S. officials harbored
fears he and AQAP might try to strike again.
"That is our greatest threat," he said.
(Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Peter Cooney)