WASHINGTON Nov 18 President Barack Obama's top
counterterrorism aide, Lisa Monaco, spoke with Yemeni President
Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi on Monday to discuss the country's
political transition and process towards greater democracy, the
White House said.
Yemen is in the middle of a so-called National Dialogue
aimed at drafting a new constitution, defusing threats from
Islamist insurgents, holding a new election in 2014 and seeking
compromise between Yemen's myriad tribal and political factions.
"Ms. Monaco commended the National Dialogue for its efforts
to develop a shared vision for a more just and democratic
Yemen," the White House said in a statement.
"Ms. Monaco also reaffirmed the U.S. government's commitment
to stand with the Yemeni government and people as they implement
the National Dialogue's outcomes, foster economic development,
and combat the security threat from al Qaeda in the Arabian
Peninsula."
Stabilizing Yemen, a U.S. ally struggling with al Qaeda
militants, southern separatists and northern rebels, is an
international priority due to fears of disorder in a state that
flanks top oil producer Saudi Arabia and major shipping lanes.
