Hamas elects Haniyeh as new political chief - spokesman
GAZA The Palestinian movement Hamas elected Ismail Haniyeh to lead its political office on Saturday, Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum told Reuters in Gaza.
ONBOARD AIR FORCE ONE The White House said on Wednesday that Saudi Arabia's transition away from military operations in Yemen will open the opportunity for negotiations.
White House spokesman Eric Schultz told reporters on Air Force One that there will be no military solution to problems in Yemen, calling for the resumption of all-party negotiations.
HULAYLA, Iraq Iraqi forces pushed further into Mosul from the north on the second day of a new push to speed up the nearly seven-month attempt to dislodge Islamic State, commanders said on Friday.