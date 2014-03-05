By Alex Dobuzinskis
| LOS ANGELES, March 4
LOS ANGELES, March 4 Bears in Yosemite National
Park in California have adopted the wildlife version of a health
food diet after increased safety measures largely blocked them
from scavenging for food in campgrounds over the last 15 years,
a study showed on Tuesday.
An estimated 350 to 400 black bears roam Yosemite, one of
the most popular U.S. tourist destinations. Interactions between
the park's bears and people reached a record level in 1998 as
the animals raided campgrounds and broke into cars in search of
groceries and leftovers, according to Yosemite spokesman Scott
Gediman.
After recording 1,584 human-bear interactions that year, the
park east of San Francisco adopted a policy in 1999 that
included placing bear-resistant food storage containers at
campgrounds and cracking down more forcefully on people leaving
out items like chips or bread, Gediman said.
The initiative seems to have paid off in the park, where
waterfalls and sequoia trees draw tourists from around the
globe. A research paper in this month's edition of the journal
Frontiers in Ecology and the Environment found a 63 percent drop
in the proportion of human food in the diet of Yosemite's bears.
The animals now eat the same amount of human food as they
did in 1915, when the park had a few thousand visitors annually
compared to the current count of 4 million people a year, the
study suggested. The number of bear-human interactions has also
dropped dramatically, to just 155 in 2012, Gediman said.
That comes as the park's approach to wildlife management has
evolved dramatically since the park was created in 1890, as
rangers began recognizing the need to keep bears away from
people.
For decades until the mid-1960s, rangers would feed bears in
open areas and allow visitors to sit in bleachers to watch the
spectacle, Gediman said. "It was entertainment," he said.
Jack Hopkins, a research fellow at the University of
California, Santa Cruz, who led the study, said he traced how
much human food bears were consuming by stringing up barbed wire
in the park to snag hair from the animals.
The study analyzed the hair, comparing it to bones from
bears that inhabited the park around 1915 and in later decades.
Researchers looked for certain types of nitrogen and carbon
isotopes in the hair and bones to determine how much human food
they were consuming, since those isotopes are indicative of a
human-like diet.
The analysis showed Yosemite bears were eating 63 percent
less human food in the period after the new policies were put in
place than between 1975 and 1985, a period during which some
bears were consuming more human food than at any other time
previously recorded.
Bears and people have heavy carbon isotope in tissue because
corn has heavy signature.
Among the many downsides of human food consumption for bears
is that they may suffer from rotting teeth because of the high
sugar content in the pilfered chow, Hopkins said. Furthermore, a
bear hooked on human food will keep coming back, putting both
humans and bears at risk, he said.
"One of the big things is to put more focus into prevention
management," Hopkins said. "Take care of the problem at its
root, which is removing human food from the landscape and
keeping it in a place where animals cannot get it."
As Yosemite officials have succeeded in keeping human food
away from bears, rangers are now forced to kill only one or two
of the animals a year compared to seven or eight annually in the
1990s, Gediman said.
(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and
Andrew Hay)