* Can cause seizures, brain damage, fatal head injuries
* Boys and girls equally likely to have participated
By Generva Pittman
NEW YORK, April 16 (Reuters Health) - One in 16 Oregon
youths say they have played a dangerous game in which they get
high by putting pressure on the neck to cut off blood
circulation to the brain, U.S. researchers said on Monday.
The study was led by public health officials in Oregon and
did not look at the extent of the problem nationwide. But the
researchers said there is no reason to think the results would
be significantly different elsewhere in the United States.
The team surveyed 5,000 eighth graders in 2009 to see
whether they had participated in the "choking game," which can
result in deaths, seizures, brain damage and even fatal head
injuries from falling to the ground.
Of the 1 in 16 who said they had played the game, close to
two-thirds reported having done so more than once, and more than
a quarter had played at least five times, researchers reported
in the journal Pediatrics.
"The more times you repeat something like this, the better
the chance of a bad outcome," said Robert Nystrom of the Oregon
Public Health Division in Portland, who worked on the study.
Nystrom and colleagues found that children who were sexually
active and those who used drugs or alcohol were more likely to
have played the game - also known as Knock Out, Space Monkey or
Flatlining.
Boys and girls were equally likely to have participated.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found 82
media reports of children dying from playing the game from 1995
through 2007. That figure is likely an underestimate, Nystrom
and colleagues wrote in Pediatrics.
While youth have been playing asphyxiation games for
generations, the Internet and social media may be making them
more tempting than they used to be.
"I think the ability to spread the word about it via the
Internet is adding some fuel to the fire," said W. Hobart
Davies, a psychologist from the University of
Wisconsin-Milwaukee who has studied the choking game but did not
participate in the new research.
"If you watched the kids doing it on YouTube, you'd think it
was the most fun thing people have ever done," he said.
SOURCE:Pediatrics, online April 16, 2012.