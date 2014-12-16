By Laila Kearney
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 16 Fewer U.S. teenagers are
consuming alcohol or smoking cigarettes than at any time in at
least 40 years, although their use of many illicit drugs remains
steady, according to a national study released on Tuesday.
Growing peer disapproval may be a top factor in the drop in
drinking and smoking in 2014, according to the study by the
University of Michigan's Monitoring the Future program.
Monitoring the Future, used by federal health officials to
track data on youth substance abuse, surveyed between 40,000 and
50,000 students in grades 8, 10 and 12 in 400 schools.
"There is a lot of good news in this year's results, but the
problems of teen substance use and abuse are still far from
going away," said Lloyd Johnston, principal investigator of the
study.
Just 41 percent of teens surveyed said they drank alcohol,
down from a peak of 61 percent who reported doing so in 1997.
Binge drinking was also down sharply, the study found.
Likewise, just 8 percent of teens surveyed said they smoked
cigarettes, down from a peak of 28 percent, also reached in
1997.
The use of both alcohol and cigarettes was the lowest in the
history of the survey, which began in 1975.
Teens also reported less use of some popular illicit drugs,
including synthetic marijuana and ecstasy.
But their use of heroin, cocaine and crystal methamphetamine
was unchanged in the past two years.
Those surveyed also gave mixed reports about the abuse of
prescription drugs. While the teens reported using less of the
narcotic painkiller OxyContin, use of stimulants Ritalin and
Adderall remained steady. Both those drugs are used to treat
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder.
Marijuana, which has been stubbornly popular among the age
group, saw its first marginal decline in use after five years of
increases.
About 5.8 percent of high school seniors in 2014 reported
being a daily or near-daily marijuana user, down from 6.5
percent the previous year.
(Reporting by Laila Kearney; Editing by Scott Malone and Peter
Cooney)