June 3 A former attorney for Spanish fashion
chain Zara filed a $40 million lawsuit on Wednesday claiming he
was harassed and ultimately fired for being Jewish, American and
gay.
The lawsuit, filed in New York state court in Manhattan,
says Ian Miller, who was general counsel for Zara USA Inc from
2008 until this March, was excluded from meetings, given smaller
raises than co-workers and subjected to racist, homophobic and
anti-Semitic remarks.
Miller also claims the senior executives who harassed him
were insulated from punishment by Amancio Ortega Gaona, the
company's founder and the second richest person in the world.
Miller was fired earlier this year after raising concerns
about discrimination, the suit says.
"Zara overlooked Mr. Miller's stellar performance,
marginalized his role in the company, and gave him lower raises
than employees who fit the company's preferred profile" of
Christian, Spanish and straight, said Miller's attorney, David
Sanford.
Representatives for Zara and its parent company, Inditex SA
, the largest fashion retailer in the world, did not
immediately respond to requests for comment.
Miller sued the company, his former supervisor Dilip Patel
and former Zara USA CEO Moises Costas Rodriguez under various
New York state and city laws prohibiting pay discrimination,
wrongful discharge, retaliation and hostile work environments.
Zara was founded in 1975 and operates more than 2,000 stores
in 88 countries, according to its website. Last summer, the
company issued a public apology in response to an uproar over a
T-shirt it offered that resembled a Nazi concentration camp
uniform, including a yellow six-pointed star the company said
was supposed to be a sheriff's badge.
In 2005, the company pulled a line of handbags with
swastikas on them that it said came from a supplier in India,
where the notorious symbol has religious significance. The
company also has been criticized for selling necklaces with
figurines in black face and T-shirts that read "white is the new
black."
The case is Miller v. Zara USA Inc, New York State Supreme
Court, New York County, No. 155512/2015.
(Reporting by Daniel Wiessner in Albany, N.Y.; editing by
Alexia Garamfalvi and G Crosse)