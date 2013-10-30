By P.J. Huffstutter
CHICAGO Oct 30 Cargill Inc, one of the world's
largest beef processors, threw a wrench into Merck & Co.'s plans
to reintroduce its feed additive Zilmax, stating it will not
accept Zilmax-fed beef into the Cargill supply chain "until we
are 100 percent confident the animal welfare issues are
resolved."
Cargill told Reuters Wednesday its ban on Zilmax applies
both to beef it processes, as well as to cattle in its own feed
lots. In addition, Cargill said it will not use Zilmax-fed beef
"until Asia and other trading partners accept it in their
markets."
Pharmaceutical giant Merck on Tuesday told Reuters that it
is seeking to reintroduce Zilmax, the controversial feed
additive temporarily pulled from the market in August after
reports that it caused lameness in cattle.
A spokeswoman for Merck's Animal Health unit said that while
"it is too early to speculate on when we will resume sales for
Zilmax in the U.S. and Canada," Merck was pushing forward with
its quality control program to ensure the drug was being
properly used.
Merck did not immediately respond to request for comment on
Cargill's action.
Merck's August decision came after Tyson Foods Inc.
said it would stop accepting Zilmax-fed beef after cattle were
observed arriving for slaughter with signs they were having
difficulty walking or moving. Reuters had reported in August
that, at a major cattle industry conference, an animal-health
expert from JBS USA had shown a video of lame cattle
arriving at its slaughterhouses.
Merck's audit over how its product has been used in the
field is ongoing, according to the company. Merck was "committed
to completing this as quickly as possible, while also ensuring
it is conducted appropriately and with rigorous scientific
measures," company spokeswoman Pamela Eisele said in an email
Tuesday.
Among other steps, Merck has formed an advisory board that
includes representatives from meat processors, cattle feeder
operations, producers, veterinarians, academics and industry
consultants to review animal safety research data on Zilmax. The
company declined to say who had been appointed to the board,
which convened for the first time in October.