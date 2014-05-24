NEW YORK May 23 A lawsuit filed on Friday
alleges that Goldman Sachs Group Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co
, the London Metal Exchange and metal warehouse operators
have conspired since 2010 to manipulate the price of zinc in the
United States.
The lawsuit, filed in the Southern District of New York,
also names as defendants the mining and commodities trading
group Glencore Xstrata and its Pacorini Metals USA LLC
unit. Metro International Trade Services, the metal warehousing
of Goldman Sachs, is also named a defendant.
The lawsuit, which seeks class action status, echoes the
allegations made in previously filed lawsuits over alleged
manipulation of the aluminum market in the United States.
It claims the defendants used a variety of means to restrain
trade in zinc, including by manipulating LME rules to ensure
long queues for metals and shuttling zinc between warehouses for
no reason other than to "cause and exacerbate anticompetitive
effects."
Like aluminum, physical prices of zinc have soared in recent
years due to the queues, causing extra costs to users, such as
galvanizers.
London Metal Exchange warehouses in New Orleans hold 80
percent of the zinc in the exchange-registered stockpile.
Pacorini operates most of the sheds in that port city.
JPMorgan and Glencore declined to comment on the lawsuit. A
spokesman for Goldman Sachs said it intended to "vigorously
contest the suit."
LME did not respond to a request for comment.
The lawsuit was filed by Duncan Galvanizing Corp of Everett,
Massachusetts.
Duncan Galvanizing did not return a call and an email asking
for comment.
The case is Duncan Galvanizing Corp v. The London Metal
Exchange, et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New
York, No. 14-03728.
(Reporting by Andrew Longstreth and Josephine Mason; Editing by
Mohammad Zargham)