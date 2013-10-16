NEW YORK Oct 16 Northern California's Silicon
Valley boasts the two priciest ZIP codes in the United States
with median home prices of more than $5.4 million, Forbes
magazine said on Wednesday.
Atherton's 94027 ZIP code topped the list with house prices
hovering at $6.7 million, followed by 94022 in Los Altos Hills,
where homes are slightly less at around $5.4 million.
New York claimed five of the top 10 spots on the list,
including Manhattan's Upper East Side at No. 3, which dropped
from first place last year, and the Long Island beach town of
Sagaponack at No. 5.
California had four of the top 10 spots. The only other
state with a ZIP code on the list was New Jersey, with the city
of Alpine, which slipped from second place in 2012 to No. 8 this
year.
Forbes attributed the technology boom and an influx of
wealthy foreign buyers from China and India, as well as American
billionaires, for the increasing popularity of Atherton, which
jumped from third place last year.
Its most expensive home for sale is listed at $33 million.
Its cheapest, a two-bedroom bungalow, has an asking price of
$1.2 million.
Colorado ski resort Aspen just missed the top 10, coming in
11th, followed by Coral Gables in Florida. Miami was far behind
at No. 30 and Greenwich, Connecticut, came in at 34.
Forbes compiled the list with Altos Research, a California
real estate data firm, after calculating median home prices in
22,000 U.S. ZIP codes, which are postal districts. Co-ops, which
are popular in some of New York's most expensive neighbors, were
not included.
