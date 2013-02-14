(Correcting eighth paragragh, changes "his" to "her")
By Jim Finkle
Feb 14 Poor password security allowed hackers to
broadcast a bogus warning on TV networks that the United States
was under attack by zombies, broadcasters said, and one expert
in the technology said the emergency channel they broke into
remained vulnerable.
The attacks on Monday on a handful of stations prompted the
government to order broadcasters to change passwords for the
equipment that authorities use to instantly push out emergency
broadcasts through what is known as the Emergency Alert System,
or EAS.
The FCC would not comment on the attacks, but in an urgent
advisory sent to television stations on Tuesday the agency said:
"All EAS participants are required to take immediate action."
It instructed them to change passwords on equipment from all
manufacturers that forces emergency broadcasts on to television
networks, interrupting regular programming. It instructed them
to make sure that gear was secured behind firewalls and to also
inspect systems to ensure that hackers had not queued
"unauthorized alerts" for future transmission.
The attacks came at a time when officials and outside
security experts are warning the United States is at risk of a
cyber attack that could cause major physical damage or even cost
lives. President Barack Obama has told Congress that some
hackers are looking for ways to attack the U.S. power grid,
banks and air traffic control systems.
While the zombie hoax appeared to be somewhat innocuous, the
fact that hackers could easily broadcast an emergency message
showed that they might be able to wreak havoc with more alarming
communications.
"It isn't what they said. It is the fact that they got into
the system. They could have caused some real damage," said
Karole White, president of the Michigan Association of
Broadcasters.
White and her equivalent in Montana, Greg MacDonald, said
they believed the hackers were able to get in because stations
had not changed the default passwords they used when they
shipped from the manufacturer.
The "zombie" hackers targeted two stations in Michigan, and
several in California, Montana and New Mexico, White said.
A male voice addressed viewers in a video posted on the
Internet of the bogus warning broadcast from KRTV in Great
Falls, Montana, a CBS affiliate: "Civil authorities in your area
have reported that the bodies of the dead are rising from the
grave and attacking the living."
The voice warned not "to approach or apprehend these bodies
as they are extremely dangerous."
STILL VULNERABLE
Larry Estlack, chairman of the Michigan Emergency Alert
System, told Reuters that passwords sometimes do not get changed
because the EAS uses equipment that is not easy to set up.
"Some people have trouble gettiing through the setup
procedure. It is fairly complex," he said.
But Mike Davis, a hardware security expert with a firm known
as IOActive Labs, said there were other ways to remotely access
the systems that would allow hackers to bypass password checks
even if they were changed.
Davis said he had submitted a report to the Department of
Homeland Security's U.S. Computer Emergency Readiness Team, or
US-CERT, about a month ago that detailed security flaws in EAS
equipment that he warned make it vulnerable to attacks.
"Changing passwords is insufficient to prevent unauthorized
remote login. There are still multiple undisclosed
authentication bypasses," he told Reuters via email. "I would
recommend disconnecting them from the network until a fix is
available."
Davis also said he was able to use Google Inc's
search engine to identify some 30 systems that he believed were
vulnerable to attack as of Wednesday morning.
Officials with US-CERT could not be reached.
Bill Robertson, vice president of privately held electronics
manufacturer Monroe Electronics of Lyndonville, New York, told
Reuters that equipment from his company had been compromised in
at least some of the attacks after hackers gained access to
their default passwords.
Monroe publishes the default passwords for its equipment in
user manuals that can be accessed on its public website.
Robertson said that he believed attackers had been able to
access the devices over the Internet because television stations
had not properly secured the equipment behind fire walls, which
is what Monroe recommends.
"The devices were not really locked down right. They
were exposed," he said.
He said that the company is working to beef up security on
the equipment and may update its software so that it forces
customers to change default passwords.
"They were compromised because the front door was left open.
It was just like saying 'Walk in the front door,'" he said.
Federal Emergency Management Agency spokesman Dan Watson
said the breach did not have any impact on the government's
ability to activate the Emergency Alert System.
