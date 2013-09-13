By Jonathan Barnes
PITTSBURGH, Sept 12 The family of a 2-year-old
boy mauled by African wild dogs at Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium
shot back on Thursday at claims made in court filings by zoo
officials this week that the mother's negligence led to the
fatal incident.
Maddox Derkosh was fatally mauled on Nov. 4, 2012 at the
zoo's now-closed African wild dogs exhibit when he was lifted by
his mother above a railing to get a better view, lurched forward
and fell.
Parents Jason and Elizabeth Derkosh filed a lawsuit in May
that accuses the zoo and the Zoological Society of Pittsburgh of
wrongful death and negligence and seeks a minimum of $300,000 in
damages.
In its response, filed earlier this week, the zoo denied
claims that officials had ample warning that parents lifted
their children onto a railing by an unprotected area overlooking
the exhibit, and said the child's death was due to Elizabeth
Derkosh's "negligence and/or recklessness."
Attorneys for the zoo said Derkosh placed her son over the
top of the railing and failed to "maintain a proper grasp" of
him - claims the family's attorney Robert Mongeluzzi dismissed.
"Their answer blaming the Derkoshes is outrageous," attorney
Robert Mongeluzzi said on Thursday. "Maddox Derkosh was attacked
and killed at Pittsburgh Zoo and now the zoo is attacking what's
left of the family."
The zoo argued that while its employees had responsibility
for visitors, it cannot "control all of the conduct of its
patrons while they are on zoo premises." It noted that visitors
were "also responsible for their safety and had a duty to act in
a reasonable and prudent manner."
The zoo also said that the railing surrounding the enclosure
was at least 42 inches high and complied with all applicable
building and safety codes. It also denied claims made by the
family that it had "out-of-date, non-functioning tranquilizer
darts" before the accident.
The court battle is continuing.
