June 20 The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention said on Friday it will cede control of the
investigation into a safety breach that exposed 84 people at
three CDC laboratories to live anthrax to the U.S. Department of
Agriculture.
In normal circumstances, such an investigation would be
conducted by the CDC's Division of Select Agents and Toxins
(DSAT), which has special expertise in handling pathogens.
The division is part of the federal Select Agent Program
which also comprises the USDA's Animal and Plant Health
Inspection Service (APHIS).
"To avoid potential conflicts of interest, APHIS will be
conducting the investigation instead of DSAT," Benjamin Haynes,
a CDC spokesman, said.
The Select Agent Program oversees the possession, use and
transfer of biological select agents and toxins, which have the
potential to pose a severe threat to the public, animals or
plants.
