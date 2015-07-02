July 2 Standard & Poor's Ratings Service lowered its rating on the Chicago Board of Education's general obligation bonds to 'BBB' from 'A minus', citing the board's "structural imbalance".

The rating agency said the downgrade reflects its view of the challenges facing the board to maintain sufficient liquidity. (bit.ly/1KvTSZq)

S&P also placed the Board on CreditWatch with negative implications, to reflect its view that the board's credit quality could deteriorate if the fiscal 2016 budget does not improve the board's fiscal imbalance. (Reporting By Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru)