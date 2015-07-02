(Adds Chicago dateline, background on pension payment, ratings
by other agencies, budget status)
CHICAGO, July 2 Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services on Thursday dropped the credit rating for the Chicago
Board of Education two notches to BBB, warning the rating could
fall further if the financially troubled school district does
not produce a "credible" budget.
The downgrade came two days after the nation's third-largest
public school system had to tap borrowed funds to make a
state-mandated $634 million payment to its teachers' pension
fund.
S&P said that demonstrated the severity of the district's
structural budget imbalance. The credit rating agency added that
if the school system does not craft a fiscal 2016 budget that
contains a credible plan to improve the fiscal imbalance, it
could face another downgrade of its general obligation rating.
The board of education already has a junk rating of Ba3 from
Moody's Investors Service and a low-investment grade rating of
BBB-minus from Fitch Ratings.
Reaction to the downgrade from the Chicago Public Schools
(CPS) and Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, who controls the school
district, was not immediately available.
CPS has projected a $1.1 billion deficit in its upcoming
budget that has not yet surfaced even though fiscal 2016 began
on Wednesday.
(Reporting By Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru and Karen
Pierog in Chicago; Editing by Andrew Hay)