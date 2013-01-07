Jan 7 USA Compression Partners LP, a natural gas
compression service provider, said it expects to sell 10 million
common units for between $19 and $21 per share in its initial
public offering.
The IPO will raise $200 million at the mid point of the
range.
The energy services provider, present in 13 states in
Central and Northeast United States, plans to use the proceeds
to repay debt.
The company, founded in 1998, had net income of $3.6 million
for the nine months ended September on revenue of $87 million.
The Texas-based company said its common units have been
approved for listing on the New York Stock Exchange under the
symbol "USAC". ()
Barclays Capital and Goldman Sachs are lead underwriters.
USA Compression Partners LP was acquired by USA Compression
Holdings in December 2010. USA Compression Holdings is in turn
owned by Riverstone/Carlyle Global Energy and Power funds.
After the completion of the IPO, USA Compression Holdings
will own 64.4 percent of the company.
USA Compression Partners had made its initial IPO filing in
June 2011.