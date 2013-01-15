Jan 15 Shares of USA Compression Partners LP
fell as much as 3 percent in their trading debut after
the natural gas compression service provider raised the size of
its offering and priced the shares below its projected range.
The Texas-based company had priced its initial offering of
11 million shares at $18 each, raising $198 million.
USA Compression Partners LP was acquired by USA Compression
Holdings in December 2010. USA Compression Holdings is in turn
owned by Riverstone/Carlyle Global Energy and Power funds.
After the completion of the IPO, USA Compression Holdings
will own 64.4 percent of the company.
Barclays Capital and Goldman Sachs were lead underwriters to
the offering.
The energy services provider, present in 13 states in
Central and Northeast United States, plans to use the proceeds
to repay debt and for the purchase and maintenance of
compression units.
USA Compression Partner's share were down 2 percent at
$17.57 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday morning.