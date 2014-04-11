WASHINGTON, April 11 Senate energy committee
leaders on Friday asked the Department of Energy to prepare
reports examining issues relating to the country's ban on
exporting crude amid record oil and gas production.
Democratic Senator Mary Landrieu of Louisiana and Republican
Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska asked Adam Sieminski, head of
the Energy Information Administration, the DOE's statistics arm,
to prepare a number of reports on questions relevant to current
crude export policies.
"As you know, the possibility of lifting the ban - partially
or completely - has emerged as a subject of critical concern
here in the Congress," they wrote.
The senators asked the EIA to investigate current and
projected production of crude oil and condensates of different
grades, the ability of U.S. refiners to process domestic crude
oil and condensates, and logistics surrounding crude production,
including transport by rail.
They want the EIA to conduct a series of continuing reports
rather than a single authoritative study, which may not be
useful when reconsidering whether to lift the ban.
"This is a complex puzzle that is best solved with dynamic
and ongoing analysis of the full picture, rather than a static
study of a snapshot in time," the senators wrote.
The United States is expected to become the world's top oil
producer by 2015, thanks to the drilling boom in North Dakota
and Texas. That puts pressure on the Obama administration to
overturn the ban. But analysts say there is little chance he
will do so in a midterm election year.
