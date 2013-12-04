Dec 3 U.S. chief executives say the economy is modestly improving, with sales, capital spending and hiring all expected to rise in the next six months, a survey by the Business Roundtable showed on Wednesday.

The group's CEO Economic Outlook Index rose to 84.5 for the fourth quarter from 79.1 in the third quarter.

A reading above 50 indicates economic growth is expected.

CEOs' expectation for 2013 gross domestic product growth was 2.2 percent, unchanged from the last quarter.

The Roundtable, an association of CEOs of top U.S. companies, surveyed 120 members between Nov. 4 and Nov. 21. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)