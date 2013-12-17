Dec 17 The U.S. Federal Communications
Commission has withdrawn a proposal to relax the long-standing
ban on owning multiple media outlets in the same market, the
Wall Street Journal reported.
More than a year ago, FCC circulated a draft that would
eliminate the ban on owning a radio station and a newspaper in
the same market.
The proposal would have also paved the way for smaller TV
stations to own newspapers, a change pushed by the struggling
newspaper industry.
However, on Monday, FCC said it has taken the item off the
table while it reassesses the issue, the Journal said.
The FCC is in the process of reviewing broadcast ownership
rules, including limits on the cross-ownership of a newspaper
and a broadcast outlet in a single market. (link.reuters.com/fad55v)
In February, FCC said it will not vote on new
media-ownership rules until an outside study of the impact on
minority broadcasters is complete.
FCC could not immediately be reached for comment by Reuters
outside of regular U.S. business hours.
(Reporting by Sakthi Prasad and Rohit T.K. in Bangalore;
Editing by Supriya Kurane)