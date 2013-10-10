Oct 10 URS Corp, which builds and
operates energy and other industrial projects, said it has
temporarily laid off about 3,000 employees due to the U.S.
government shutdown.
The furlough includes employees who are unable to work
because the government facilities where they work are closed or
the company had received a stop-work order or directions to
reduce staff.
The number, as of Monday, is expected to increase if the
shutdown continues, said URS, which counts the U.S. Defense,
Homeland Security, State and Treasury departments as its
customers.
URS had reduced the top end of its 2013 earnings forecast
range by 25 cents per share in August, bringing it down to $4.25
to $4.50 per share, citing uncertainty over the U.S. federal
budget.