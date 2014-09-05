Sept 5 Moody's investors service said Illinois state and local governments faced "daunting" pension challenges, which could ease if the 2013 state pension reform legislation was upheld by the state's Supreme Court.

Even if local reform laws are allowed, paying down unfunded pension liabilities will prove "challenging for many years" since they have grown quite large, Moody's said in a statement on Friday.

Previous underfunding by local governments contributed to the rising pension costs, but minimum contributions mandates will likely be more strictly enforced from 2016, Moody's said.

However, Moody's added that the ultimate success and sufficiency of ongoing efforts in reform and litigation remained uncertain. (Reporting By Abinaya Vijayaraghavan; Editing by Savio D'Souza)